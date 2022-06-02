NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man who was charged with assault Thursday morning may be connected to a possible homicide situation, according to police.

The warrant was taken out back in 2017, but early Thursday, Gregory Altman, 59, was charged with aggravated assault after Metro police said he threatened his fiancé with a gun. The victim reportedly told police Altman was initially showing her how the handgun worked, then pointed it at her while telling her that he used the gun to kill two people in the past.

Gregory Altman (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The circumstances around those claims are still unclear. Altman has not been charged with homicide in Davidson County.

He was released from jail hours after he was booked.