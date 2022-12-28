NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A 24-year-old man has died following a head-on collision that occurred in the West End area late Tuesday night.

Metro police say the crash happened on West End Avenue at the 28th Avenue intersection.

Officers say the 24-year-old man, of Ashland City, was traveling westbound in a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe when he swerved into an eastbound lane and struck a 2016 Hyundai Elantra.

A crash report states that the impact caused the Tahoe to flip on its side. The 24-year-old driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Officials are working to notify his next of kin.

According to Metro police, several open and unopen beer cans were found inside the Tahoe, as well as the smell of marijuana.

The passenger of the Tahoe, a 22-year-old man from Pleasant View, received non-life-threatening injuries. Police say neither occupant of the Tahoe was wearing a seatbelt.

Officials say the driver and passenger of the Elantra, both 26-year-old women from South Carolina, received non-life-threatening injuries. Both women were reported to have been wearing seatbelts.

Metro police say prior to the deadly crash, the Tahoe crashed through the gate of a parking garage on Demonbreun Street and fled the scene.

No other information was immediately released.