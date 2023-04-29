NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Ascension Saint Thomas is bringing back its highly anticipated free healthcare event for the first since the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Saturday, April 29, residents are invited to attend the Medical Mission at Home event at the Nashville Fairgrounds to receive free healthcare services which include medical, dental, behavioral health and vision care services.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

The healthcare company says insurance or payment is not required and select prescriptions will be provided at no cost. Language interpreters will also be at the event to provided assistance to those who need it.

According to Ascension, these events have serviced more than 25,000 people since 2008, and provides care for those who need it most by partnering with various community organizations.

To be one of the first 200 people to request a specific timeslot, click here. Care will provided on a first-come first-served basis for those who do not request a specific time.

The event will be held from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Nashville Fairgrounds located at 625 Smith Avenue. Parking will be available at the Nashville Fairgrounds Expo Center.