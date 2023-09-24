NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Sunday afternoon, Ascension Saint Thomas Midtown celebrated several special babies graduating from the NICU.

This event marked the hospital’s first NICU reunion since the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ceremony allows children who graduated from the NICU to come back and see the doctors and nurses who saved their lives.

One extra special baby born back in February at just over 22 weeks’ gestation, Ophelia, also graduated on Sunday, Sept. 24, according to the hospital. She weighed only 14 ounces at birth, making her the smallest baby born at Ascension Saint Thomas, but now she’s a healthy 9.4 pounds.

“Her journey to strength is a testament to the incredible commitment and exceptional care provided by the NICU team at Midtown,” a hospital spokesperson told News 2, adding that Ophelia is the first survivor of 22 weeks’ gestation at Ascension Saint Thomas Midtown.

Even News 2 anchor Nikki Burdine was there with her family as her daughter, Andi, celebrated this memorable NICU tradition for the first time.