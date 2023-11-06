NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Some of country music’s top songs and songwriters were honored at the annual ASCAP Awards Monday night.

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers recognized its 50 most-performed country songs of the past year.

Lainey Wilson, Jordan Davis and Kelsea Ballerini were among the artists that celebrated at the Twelve Thirty Club for the 61st ASCAP Awards.

The grand honor, Songwriter of the Year, was passed to Ashley Gorley, who had 10 of the most performed songs of the year, including “Last Night,” “Everything I Love,” ”One Thing at a Time,” “You Proof,” and “Thinkin’ Bout Me,” all recorded by Morgan Wallen.

Songwriter/Artist of the year was honored to Jordan Davis. His No. 1 hit “Next Thing You Know” was also recognized. On the red carpet, he broke down the special meaning behind the song.

“I wrote this about, truly my daughter. Having breakfast one morning and it just hit me how fast time goes; she’s almost four and it feels like she was born last week and it’s not slowing down. This is a song about living in that moment and truly trying to soak in any second of it,” he explained.

“Next Thing you Know” is also nominated for Single, Song, and Music Video of the Year at Wednesday’s CMA Awards.