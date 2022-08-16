NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man accused of starting a fire at a church in downtown Nashville is now facing felony arson charges.

The incident occurred Monday at the Nashville Chruch of Christ located on Rep. John Lewis Way.



An affidavit states officers were dispatched to investigate an active fire in the outdoor stairwell of the church. When officers arrived on scene, they discovered Ronald Crabtree, 56, sitting next to a fire.

Court documents state that Crabtree admitted to officers that he started the fire to dispose of trash in the area. Officers also found an electric rental scooter in the ashes, heavily burned and damaged.

Officers said earlier that day, Crabtree was issued a warning for throwing rental scooters on sidewalks near 3rd Avenue South and Broadway.

The fire caused damage to the church’s structure. Officials say the blaze charred the brick, ductwork and an exterior door.

Crabtree was charged with arson at a place of worship, which is a Class B felony.

