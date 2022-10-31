NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An arson investigation is underway after several Nashville firefighters were injured at a house fire in a Whites Creek neighborhood Monday morning.

Crews were called to fire at a duplex in the 500 block of Brick Church Lane around 7 a.m.

The Nashville Fire Department reported four firefighters were injured when they fell into a hole in the floor. Two of them were taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with significant injuries and the two others were treated at the scene.

Fire officials suspect the fire was set intentionally after containers of gasoline were found in the home after the fire.

No one was inside the portion of the duplex when it caught on fire as it is currently unoccupied.

The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

If you have any information about this case or others, you’re asked to contact the Tennessee Arson Hotline at 1 (800) 762-3017. All callers to the Tennessee Arson Hotline are considered anonymous and may be able to earn a cash reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest or conviction.