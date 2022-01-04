GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — The man wanted in connection with a murder case from 2017 in Nashville has been taken into custody in Gallatin.

Police say Victor A. Walls, 25, was arrested on cocaine, fentanyl and resisting arrest charges. He was wanted on a first-degree murder indictment for the 2017 fatal shooting of Terry Sherrell, 21.

Officers responded to the incident in November 2017 to Judd Drive and found Sherrell wounded from a gunshot wound.

Sherell died the following day. Walls is believed to be responsible for his murder.

Police believe robbery is the suspected motive for Sherrell’s homicide.

Walls was indicted in March 2019, but attempts to locate him prior to his Gallatin arrest were unsuccessful.

His return to Nashville is now pending.