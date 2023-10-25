MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have made an arrest after a man was found stabbed to death at a hotel in Madison earlier this month.

An arrest affidavit states that the incident occurred at the Woodspring Suites located in the 100 block of Liberty Lane in Madison.

Authorities reported that the victim, Patrick Panella, was last seen on video footage entering his hotel room on the morning of Oct. 7 and was never seen again.

However, detectives observed a man on video footage — later identified as 39-year-old Matthew McFarlin —walking away from the hotel room a few hours later wearing Panella’s clothes.

Metro police said Panella’s body was found after a hotel employee conducted a welfare check in the room on Oct. 15. Officials believe McFarlin was the last person to leave the hotel room until police were called to the scene.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found Panella dead with multiple stab wounds to the back of his neck, according to an arrest affidavit.

Court records show that McFarlin was taken into custody and booked into Metro Jail just after 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 24.

McFarlin faces one count of felony criminal homicide. He remains jailed without bond.