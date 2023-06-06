NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man who appeared on Nashville’s “Most Wanted” list was arrested Sunday, about a month after first responders found three young children living in what they called “abhorrent conditions.”

Demonte Love, 25, is charged with three counts of child neglect involving a child 8 years old or younger, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. He first appeared on the police department’s “Most Wanted” list on May 10.

Almost a week before, on May 4, officers received a call from one of Love’s neighbors, who reported that a 1- or 2-year-old child was standing outside crying and wearing only a full diaper, according to an arrest affidavit.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

The neighbor told police the child had been outside for almost 30 minutes with “the parents nowhere to be found,” the affidavit said. The child was reportedly still outside when an officer arrived at the home on 22nd Avenue North.

While there, the officer looked through a screen door on the house and saw another young child who was wearing a dirty t-shirt with a soiled diaper and crying, according to the affidavit. Firefighters and EMS then responded and entered the residence.

“Everyone observed the abhorrent conditions of the unit with dog feces and roaches present,” the affidavit said. Authorities also noted “unknown residue” smeared “all over” a television and TV stand leaning against a wall.

Love was found sleeping in a bed with a third 1-year-old child, who police said was sleeping close to the edge. After Love woke up, he reportedly told police the children were supposed to be at daycare. He further stated that when he fell asleep, all three children were with him.

However, “based on the totality of circumstances,” including the children’s “dirty appearances” and conditions of the home, authorities obtained warrants for child neglect. Love was taken into custody on Sunday, June 4 and later bonded out of jail.

He is among at least 44 wanted fugitives who have been arrested since the Metro Nashville Police Department’s criminal warrants division began publishing the weekly “Top 10 Most Wanted” list in mid-October last year.