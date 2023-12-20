NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s so hard to say goodbye, or maybe it’s not goodbye.

“This is the last thing I ever thought that I would be doing right now is talking about reopening,” said Khalil Arnold.

But that’s exactly what the owner of Arnold’s Country Kitchen is doing. “Arnold’s is not done,” he said. “You know Arnold’s is not done.”

For over 40 years, Nashvillians graced the seats of Arnold’s Country Kitchen for a good hot meal.

But all that stopped in early January when the property was on track to sell, leaving Khalil to close Arnold’s doors. “I remember it kind of sucked my soul because to me this is what feeds my soul was the people coming in here,” he said.

But the deal hasn’t closed yet, so he decided to re-open the doors temporarily for the week of Thanksgiving.

“We got to do our Thanksgiving with families…with the people that have sustained us for all these years at Arnold’s,” said Khalil.

The doors are closed once again and the tables empty, but not for long.

“We’re going to open January 8th for a last farewell,” said Khalil. “It might be 30 days. It might be three months.”

While the new official closing date of Arnold’s is unknown at the moment, Khalil said, for now, the restaurant is back just for lunch Monday through Saturday.

Right now he plans to find a new home for Arnold’s, but he hopes Nashvillians will continue to grace the places they love with a hello so there won’t have to be many sad goodbyes.

“I mean whether it’s a restaurant, whether it’s a clothing store, whatever it is, go support it,” he said. “You don’t realize how many places won’t be there a year from now.”

Arnold’s Country Kitchen will open for lunch starting on Monday, January 8. From there the restaurant will remain open for lunch Monday through Saturday until Khalil announces an official closing date.

He said he’s been looking all over the Middle Tennessee area for a new location for the restaurant.