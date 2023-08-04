NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An Army Reservist from Mt. Juliet is in jail after being charged with statutory rape by an authority figure and unlawful solicitation of a minor.

Metro police said Kenneth Wasson, 39, is believed to have met the 15-year-old victim on a dating app in July. The victim said his post made it appear as if he was in the Army, and that she expressed an interest in the military while letting Wasson know she was 15.

According to investigators, Wasson is believed to have told her that he would be better able to explain the Junior ROTC program in person and drove to her North Nashville home dressed in fatigues while she was home alone.

During the investigation, Wasson reportedly admitted to having sex with the victim.

After meeting the victim in-person, Wasson is also believed to have sent lewd photos to her through the dating app, saying they needed to get together again, according to Metro police.

Officers with the Mt. Juliet Police Department arrested Wasson Thursday evening on the outstanding warrants issued against him earlier in the day and transferred custody of him to Metro police.