NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in an armed robbery Tuesday evening.

The suspect can be seen on surveillance video driving up to a Murfreesboro Pike locksmith business in a silver Kia Forte with tinted windows and black rims.

The suspect, wearing a bandana on his face, walked inside and pulled out a black handgun. The suspect racked the gun and pointed it at an employee.

As the employee ran out of the business to safety, the suspect stole an electronic device.

The suspect then ran outside and got back into the Kia.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the vehicle in question is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-74-CRIME.