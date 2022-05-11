NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An armed robbery was reported at a convenience store in Nashboro Village late Tuesday night, the suspect is still on the run.

According to Metro police who responded to the scene, it happened at the Mapco located at 2101 Murfreesboro Pike at 11:11 Tuesday night. Officers told News 2, that a man walked in with a gun and got away with some cash, then took off running from the scene.

A description of the suspect is unclear. So far, no arrests have been made.

No other information was immediately provided.