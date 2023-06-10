NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville man was shot and killed by security guards after an argument between the man and an acquaintance allegedly led to gunfire outside of a Demonbreun Street nightclub overnight.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said 33-year-old Patrick Charles was inside Vibes nightclub with his sister and his sister’s boyfriend. The sister and the boyfriend reportedly started arguing, which resulted in an argument between Charles and the boyfriend.

When the group exited the building at approximately 12:50 a.m. on Saturday, June 10, a security guard in the immediate area said he overheard the men threatening to retrieve guns, according to authorities.

Charles and his sister’s boyfriend went to their separate vehicles, but as the boyfriend started to drive out of the parking lot, Charles was seen shooting at the car, officials said.

According to police, two security guards — ages 26 and 22 — opened fire on Charles, hitting him at least once. He was brought to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

The security guards reportedly told detectives they were watching the two men to make sure their argument didn’t escalate, but when Charles started shooting, they fired at him to defend others.

Detectives said they will work with the District Attorney’s Office to investigate this deadly shooting.