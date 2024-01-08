NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s a place many in Nashville are familiar with—the Pedestrian Bridge that connects Nissan Stadium and East Nashville with the downtown entertainment district.

It was there that a man flashed a gun at a couple with their dog around the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge on the Nissan Stadium side of the river.

According to a Metro Nashville police affidavit, it happened at 10:45 p.m. on Saturday. That’s when the frightened couple called 911 to report that four suspects, including a man now identified as Drevin Dominic Jordan, allegedly pulled a gun on them.

The couple said they were in fear for their life and believed they might be shot.

Police saturate the Third Avenue side of the bridge looking for the suspect described by the victims.

According to the affidavit, officers found Jordan, and when they tried and take the 20-year-old into custody, he reportedly knocked an officer to the ground. It took several officers to tackle Jordan and arrest him.

During the struggle, a loaded semi-automatic and bullets were found in his backpack, as well as several bottles of alcohol.

News 2 spoke to six visitors to the city, many of whom were partying a block from the dangerous felony, for their reaction to the news.

A woman walking over the pedestrian bridge with her husband and dog from Philadelphia said, “That’s very very dangerous.”

Her husband chirped in, “We are from Philadelphia, so that’s kind of a normal Saturday night.”

A couple from London told News 2, they love Nashville and overall feel safe. “Thank god we weren’t here. that seems dangerous, right?”

A couple from the Gulf who say they were only a block or two away from the incident Saturday night told News 2, they had no idea anything had happened and they feel safe in Nashville. “We live about 90 miles west of New Orleans, so it’s like, ok, they took care of it, it’s fine, it wouldn’t deter me or anything.”

The Philadelphia woman said, “You can’t be cautious enough. You don’t know who you are dealing with, could be someone good, could be someone with alternative ideas.”

The New Orleans woman added, “You gotta watch your surroundings, but then you would never go nowhere if you were worried all the time, so.”

The Philadelphia man said, “Maybe your district attorney needs to be a little bit more proactive, keep these guys out of here.”

The suspect was charged with assault on a first responder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

He went to jail and made a $17,500 bond that same day.

According to the affidavit the officer that Jordan reportedly knocked down suffered an injury to his knee.

According to the affidavit, the couple later told police they think the incident happened after their dog began barking. The couple reported they were not robbed.

Jordan has no other record in Metro, but in Cheatham County, he was arrested in 2022 for Accessory after the Fact.