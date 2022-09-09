NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are searching for a man investigators believe shot and killed a woman inside her Madison apartment last week.

Officers were called to to the Orchard Park Apartments on Sealey Drive on Sept. 1 around 6:30 a.m. for a welfare check. Responding officers found 28-year-old Trashai Siske dead from multiple gunshot wounds inside apartment.

An arrest warrant charging criminal homicide has been issued for Ricky Thomas Johnson, 38, for Siske’s murder.

Ricky Thomas Johnson (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

A witness reported hearing an argument prior to several gunshots.

Metro police reported Johnson should be considered to be armed and dangerous. If you see him, do not approach him, and call police. Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

“I don’t want people to focus on the who, or the why. I just want people to focus on her because she was freaking amazing, and I will never be the same,” Siske’s mother told News 2.

Treshai Siske

“I just want the person or persons, whoever did it, to know how much they took from us. I get it, you were probably angry with her justice or whatever, she just didn’t deserve that,” Siske’s mother said.

Metro police told News 2 they are pursuing strong leads in Siske’s case. Her family has created a GoFundMe page to help with her funeral.