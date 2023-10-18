NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 14-year-old is facing multiple charges after he reportedly drove around Music City in an SUV stolen from the Nashville Fairgrounds earlier this month.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the Nissan Rogue SUV was taken from the fairgrounds on Saturday, Oct. 7. The auto theft victim, an Alabama woman, had parked there for an event, but when she returned to the lot, her vehicle was gone.

Then, on Tuesday, Oct. 17, the SUV was spotted, so a police helicopter monitored the vehicle as it traveled from the J.C. Napier area to North Nashville, Midtown, and back toward the Napier community, officials said.

When the SUV eventually stopped near Green Street and Charles E. Davis Boulevard, authorities said the driver got out and detectives took the 14-year-old into custody.

At the time of his arrest, police said the teenager was trying to pull a loaded 9mm semi-automatic pistol with a vertical foregrip from his waistband. He allegedly told officers later on he was trying to throw it away.

While authorities were escorting the teen to a police car, they said he pulled away and tried to flee, but he was quickly re-captured.

According to officials, the boy has been charged at Juvenile Court with auto theft, unlawful gun possession, marijuana possession, resisting arrest, and escape.