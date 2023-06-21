NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Following the recent release of their self-titled third album, the electro-pop trio ARIZONA has announced the “LIVE FOR A NIGHT” tour. Produced by Live Nation, the 22-city tour kicks off in Columbus on Oct. 10 and includes a stop at Brooklyn Bowl in Nashville Sunday, Nov. 5.

Tickets will be available for general on-sale Friday, June 23, at 10 a.m. through Live Nation.

(Courtesy Live Nation)

The trio, made up of Nathan Esquite, David Labuguen and Zachary Charles, recently wrapped up on the road as special guests for Quinn XCII on his spring/summer tour “The People’s Tour.”

“Hey fam! We’re going on tour! It’s been so long and we are so excited to see each and every one of you – so put it on your calendar and get your tickets before they run out! Do it now! Do it fast! Don’t hesitate!” the band said in the announcement.