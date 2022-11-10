NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A search effort is underway for a woman accused of shooting another woman in the Madison area on Thursday.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said the incident was reported shortly after 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 10 in the 800 block of Gallatin Pike S.

According to police, the two women got into an argument before one of them shot the other one in the leg.

Authorities said the woman who got shot was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Meanwhile, police are reportedly trying to track down the alleged shooter.