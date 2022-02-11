NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Nashville’s real estate market continues leaving little wiggle room for buyers.

Across the nation, though, price decreases are starting to creep into a variety of metros and that doesn’t exclude Nashville, but the circumstances are different.

Price cuts are happening here, not because homes aren’t selling, but because some sellers are getting overzealous.

“What we’re seeing is people who are pricing in line with comps are being rewarded with multiple offers and prices that last year we were overwhelmed by seeing $100,000 over asking price on a seven-figure plus houses, I’m already seeing this year 200,000 over asking price on houses in the million-dollar range,” said Jeff Checko, Director of Relocation at The Ashton Group of RE/MAX Advantage

A growing number of buyers in the Nashville Metro area fighting for a limited number of homes and it’s driving prices to record highs. It’s a problem, Checko said will likely only get worse.

“We’re over 100 people here moving here a day by 2035… were going to have almost 3 million people here where are they going to go? were not keeping up with this demand.”

This crazy demand is no secret to sellers and it’s causing some to overprice and the market is starting to push back.

“Sellers want to capture as much as they can on their asset but in some cases, they’re being over optimistic which may be a nice way of saying they’re being greedy,” Checko said.

A new analysis from Porch, comprising data from Zillow and Redfin, shows that 17.2% of listings in the Nashville Metro experienced a price cut in 2021.

“I’m comfortable saying 95% of that is a result of sellers being overzealous trying to go a little too crazy and buyers and realtors can’t make sense of it and once it gets 10 to 14 days on the market you’ve got to be on the mind that this is overpriced,” Checko said.

Despite 17% of listings seeing a price cut in our area, it’s a completely different scenario in other states.

Cities in California and Indiana are seeing price cuts in more than 30% percent of their listings.

Checko said it’s because they don’t have the demand that we do in Music City. It’s a double-edged sword, creating a real estate cycle that never ends.

“People aren’t re-selling because they don’t know where they’re going to go and they don’t know if they’re going to be overpriced where they go next,” Checko said. “It’s been a really interesting start to the year, what we’re going to see I think is even more inventory suppression.”