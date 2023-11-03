NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An AR-15 rifle was stolen from a Cheatham County deputy’s vehicle while it was parked at an apartment complex in Bellevue.

The firearm was taken from the Aventura Apartments on Amberwood Circle Tuesday night.

Metro police said the deputy called to report the weapon was taken from his marked patrol vehicle in the apartment complex’s parking lot Wednesday morning.

A passerby reportedly noticed the back window of the patrol vehicle had been smashed and notified a maintenance worker.

It is not known if anyone has been arrested in connection with this theft.

The investigation is ongoing.