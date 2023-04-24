NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is soliciting proposals for development and operation of a new commercial marina at Old Hickory Lake.

A Notice of Availability (NOA) was released to the public for solicitation of proposals at three competing sites in Sumner and Wilson counties on April 21, 2023.

A prior NOA was released to the public in 2007 but was cancelled due to the significant economic downturn between 2008 and 2010 and decreased demand for boat slips.

Old Hickory Lake’s Resource Manager Dylon Anderson said increased tourism and a boating industry boom are contributing to the demand for boat slips to stay ahead of market capacity.

For questions regarding this NOA, please contact Niikorley Norals, Management and Disposal Branch chief, at 615-736-7881 or via e-mail at Niikorley.J.Norals2@usace.army.mil.

Applications must be submitted no later than 1 p.m. on Aug. 1, 2023.