NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Bellevue man is gaining attention from Apple’s CEO after his Apple Watch helped doctors diagnose a rare heart disorder.

Jake Handy played with his son in their family’s backyard Wednesday, and it’s the same spot he experienced a major medical scare last month. While mowing, Handy’s heart started to race uncontrollably, similar to other episodes he’d experienced in the past.

“I drank some coffee, went and mowed the lawn, and while I was mowing the lawn it spiked up again, and then it stuck that way for like half an hour,” Handy recalled.

Handy drove to a local walk-in clinic, but once he pulled into the parking lot, his heart rate returned to normal. He followed up with a cardiologist, and although he couldn’t recreate his irregular heart beat, he had a recording of it right on his wrist, through the electrocardiogram, or ECG feature on his Apple Watch.

“During both of those kind of prolonged episodes of the arrhythmia, it kind of captured that it was going really, really fast, and then it captured the drop. I was able to send those to the doctor and she was able to look at those with the EKG they took in the office and say, ‘Yeah, this is symptomatic WPW,'” Handy said.

WPW, or Wolff Parkinson White syndrome, is a type of abnormal heartbeat. Thankfully it’s a condition Handy can monitor at his fingertips. Handy must also now watch out for atrial fibrillation, or A-Fib, something his smart watch is set to alert him to automatically.

“Having alerts for more serious arrhythmias that I believe WPW folks are predisposition to is really valuable I think for me,” Handy explained.

Handy sent an email sharing his story with Apple CEO Tim Cook, adding a note of appreciation for Apple’s help in diagnosing his heart condition. Cook not only replied, thanking Handy for sharing his story, but also passed his story along to other members of his team.

“I think it was like the next day he emailed back and was like, ‘Woah, that’s super cool,’ like thank you for sharing this story, and I think from there the representative that reached out to me said that he actually forwarded it to like the Apple health team and they were all like, ‘Oh, this is so cool that it helped,’” Handy said. “It’s cool that a company that size kind of prioritizes, or at least he kind of prioritizes that interaction.”