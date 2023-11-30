NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Court of Appeals has ruled in favor of Covenant parents in the lawsuit to block the release of documents related to the March 27 shooting.

The Covenant families have fought for months to have a say in what’s released, particularly regarding the shooter’s so-called manifesto, while several groups tried to block them from having input. Some of those seeking to release the documents include a state senator, as well as a statewide firearms lobbying organization and a local newspaper.

Meanwhile, the Court said both The Covenant School and Covenant Church, as well as parents of Covenant School students, filed motions to intervene in the release of the documents, citing confidential information contained within them, including school security information and personal information of students and employees.

Initially, the Davidson County Chancery Court granted the parents’ motion to intervene based on the Victims’ Bill of Rights and Article 1, Section 35 of the Tennessee Constitution.

Those who sought the release of the documents, including Clata Renee Brewer in conjunction with the National Police Association, appealed that ruling, saying the Nashville court ruled in error granting the Covenant parents’ motion.

The Court released its opinion Thursday, Nov. 30, ruling in favor of the Covenant families, meaning the case will go back before a Nashville judge, who will decide what, if anything, is released.

“We affirm the trial court’s judgment allowing intervention,” the opinion reads. “We remand this matter to the trial court for further proceedings.”

The Covenant families will be allowed to share their opinions with the judge before a final ruling.