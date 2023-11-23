NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – No, it’s not a scam!

Several months of free rent is now the standard for most new luxury apartment complexes in downtown Nashville.

According to Zillow, free concessions are at their highest level in more than two years.

When in downtown Nashville, it feels like a crane can be found on every corner with new luxury apartments going up across the city.

“The cost to buy a house is quite high for most people,” said Joel Sanders, CEO and Founder of Apartment Insiders.

Sanders’ job is to help tenants find the best deal on rent.

“I would say about half of the apartments in the Nashville market are offering rent concessions,” Sanders said.

According to Sanders right there currently is a supply and demand imbalance in Nashville, so in order to compete, some apartment complexes are offering up to three and four months of free rent.

“And nobody has done it yet, but I wouldn’t be surprised if you eventually see five months free,” Sanders said.

According to Zillow, the current rise in concession comes as typical rent prices are nearly 30% higher than pre-pandemic levels.

“2023 has seen a lot of apartment deliveries, but in 2024 Nashville is going to see even more,” Sanders said.

With so many options, Sanders said apartments are throwing in days of deals to get tenants in the door.

“When you have all these open apartments, then giving away free rent really isn’t that big of a deal,” Sanders said.