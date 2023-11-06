NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An Antioch woman has been charged with vehicular homicide more than two months after a wrong-way crash on Interstate 65 that resulted in the death of a 24-year-old woman from Greenbrier.

The crash was reported at 2:45 a.m. on Sunday Aug. 27, 2023, in the northbound lanes of Interstate 65 before the Briley Parkway and Dickerson Pike exits.

According to Metro police, 24-year-old Madeline Rutledge was driving her Hyundai Elantra north on I-65 in the far-left lane when her vehicle was struck by a Chevrolet Equinox — driven by 27-year-old Shakiyla Smith.

An arrest affidavit states that both Rutledge and Smith were taken to TriStar Skyline Medical Center, where Rutledge was pronounced dead.

Due to victim’s death, Metro police said the department’s Crash Investigation Unit responded to the scene to conduct an investigation.

Investigators reported that evidence indicated that Smith was traveling the wrong way in the far-left lane on I-65 and hit Rutledge’s Hyundai head-on, which was traveling the correct way in the same far-left lane.

According to an arrest affidavit, officers returned to TriStar Skyline Medical Center on Oct. 17 to serve a subpoena to collect Smith’s medical records for when she was treated on the day of the crash.

Authorities reported that the medical records indicate Smith was given a toxicology test about one hour after the crash, which showed her blood alcohol concentration (BAC) was 0.13.

Metro police determined that the BAC level is an indication that Smith was impaired when the crash occurred.

Smith was booked into Metro Jail just after 8 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 5. and charged with one felony count of vehicular homicide by intoxication.

She remains jailed on a $100,000 bond, according to booking records.