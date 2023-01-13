NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A townhome in Antioch was destroyed in a fire early Friday morning.

The fire began around 2:30 a.m. in the 8200 Lennox Creekside Drive.

The Nashville Fire Department reported all residents were able to escape the fire and one was injured after they jumped from a balcony and hurt their ankle.

Three units were damaged by fire, smoke or water and one townhome was destroyed in the blaze.

A neighbor told News 2 she heard screams before the sounds of the fire engines and saw flames shooting from the roof of the home.

Three pet were inside the townhome and they have not been accounted for. The Nashville Fire Department noted the townhome had been without electricity for an unknown amount of time.

No additional information was immediately released.