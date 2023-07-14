NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A teen accused of killing his 15-year-old cousin in a crash Thursday night will reportedly be arrested after he is released from Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Officers with the Metro Nashville Police Department said 16-year-old Misael Nunez was driving a 2000 model Lincoln Town Car east on Tusculum Road when he allegedly crested a hill and lost control. The car jumped the curb onto a sidewalk and collided with a utility pole.

Authorities said Nunez’s cousin was not wearing a seatbelt and died shortly after arriving at Vanderbilt. Nunez and his 16-year-old brother reportedly sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the crash.

Nunez has since been charged with vehicular homicide, and police said he will be taken to juvenile detention after he is released from the hospital. However, this is not the first time Nunez has been behind bars.

According to Metro police, Nunez was charged with negligent homicide last August after he allegedly shot a 13-year-old boy while playing with a loaded pistol. Nunez was convicted of negligent homicide earlier this month.