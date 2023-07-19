NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The countdown is on for the long awaited Tanger outlets in Antioch.

The retail space is set to open in October, providing much more than just shopping for the community.

Construction on the site was delayed about a year due to COVID-19, but in turn the lessons learned during that time evolved the vision, making it one of a kind for Tanger.

“The customers’ profile completely has changed,” Tanger CEO Stephen Yalof explained.

An open air shopping environment was something Tanger had already mastered, but this one, the 37th Tanger location, caters to those who may want to shop online and pick up, and on the other hand, those who want much more out of their shopping experience.

“They were looking for places to meet, gather, and socialize outdoors. That sort of fostered us coming back with a much better offering and a more robust offering for the customer,” said Yalof.

A first for Tanger, green space was a priority.

“There will be installations; there will be music; there will be movie nights; there will be things like that that will keep the shopping center vibrant and keep flowing freshness, so there’s always something new to do,” Yalof said.

According to Yalof, that includes a curated food and beverage selection from spots like Red Bicycle and Prince’s Hot Chicken, with, of course, a wide range of recognizable brand names at the heart.

“We are looking at the Shake Shack location, and then behind that is Under Armor and Adidas,” he said.

Despite the rain Wednesday, work continued inside as space has been turned over to about a dozen stores.

“We will be 290,000 square feet and just over 60 stores,” Yalof said, adding that most all of the spaces are filled.

Tanger was the first to claim their spot on the 300 acre Century Farm development some five years ago, a space that has since drawn a number of developments around it.

“Because we delayed our construction to after COVID, we are now part of this 300 acre Century Farm development which is residential, office, other entertainment, other businesses. The Nashville Soccer Club is here; Tigerwood’s PopStroke is here and we are really very complimentary to all of the other business that are on the Century Farms campus,” said Yalof.

Tanger typically seeks highly visible spots just off the interstate like this one, but the Antioch location fills a gap when it comes to shopping and dining within the community while providing hundreds of job opportunities.

“We’ve got a great position in the market place where we can not only draw the tourism that’s coming to Nashville on an annual basis, but also draw from that local population,” said Yalof.