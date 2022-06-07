ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — A woman who was previously found with several pounds of meth was taken into custody again on Monday night in Antioch.

Metro police said they assisted Rutherford County Sheriff’s Deputies who stopped Kayla Miller, 29, who had several outstanding warrants linked to a previous arrest. In 2020, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigations and several other agencies reportedly found 3.5 pounds of meth in Miller’s home, as well as two firearms and heroin.

When Miller was pulled over in Antioch on Monday, officers said they found 17 grams of marijuana, four grams of heroin, and 15 grams of meth in both her purse and car.

Miller is faced with several drug charges and is currently ineligible for release from jail.