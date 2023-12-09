NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A 16-year-old Antioch High School student was arrested Friday night after he reportedly brought a loaded 9mm pistol to campus.

An officer working the school’s home game against La Vergne received a tip from an adult that teenagers were gambling in a restroom and one had a gun, according to a release.

Metro police reported officers entered the restroom and saw a pistol grip visible in a pocket of the 16-year-old’s pants. He was disarmed and taken into custody without incident.

He was taken to juvenile detention and charged with unlawful gun possession.