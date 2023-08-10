NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Animal rescues have their hands full with saving dogs from puppy mills, but certain barriers can make that process even more challenging.

Paws Angels Dog Rescue is a small, foster-based rescue organization based in Antioch.

Staff have been working for months to get dogs out of a large Amish puppy mill in Ohio due to the cruel conditions they’re currently living in.

Staff said over the last several years they have worked to rescue dogs from large Amish puppy mills in Kentucky and Mississippi as well.

“It’s heartbreaking to know that these people just use these animals just to make a dollar,” said Crystal Parman, the owner of Paws Angels Dog Rescue.

Since the Amish community is governed differently, the animals can’t be removed all at once like they would from a typical puppy mill. Instead, the owners of the Amish mill are cited based on the number of animals they can breed. Excess puppies above that number are removed in small groups, according to Parman.

“I think the laws are definitely not enough. I think that we should be able to stop these mills. Everybody should be able to be looked into when you’ve got massive amounts of dogs,” Parman said.

Staff feel it’s time for the United States Department of Agriculture to enact better penalties.

“I mean these dogs don’t even, they’re not even living in homes. They live in rabbit hutches in the backyard. They live in warehouse barns,” said Parman.

In the last few months, close to 500 dogs have been rescued, including a group arriving Thursday night. The last and final round of rescues from Ohio are set to be picked up in two weeks.

If you are interested in adopting or fostering one of the rescues that are currently at the Paws Angels Dog Rescue, email pawsangelsdogrescue@gmail.com for more information.