NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating an apparent domestic-related murder-suicide on Water Oak Court in Antioch.
A News 2 crew arrived at the scene and found the cul-de-sac roped off with crime scene tape.
Metro police said it appears a 42-year-old man shot and killed his 37-year-old wife before fatally shooting himself.
Shortly after News 2 arrived on scene, a family member approached News 2’s Stephanie Langston and said his daughter was a victim in the shooting, calling it a murder-suicide. He also went on to say the victim and her husband had five children.
No other information was released.
This is a developing story. WKRN News 2 will continue to update this article as new information becomes available.