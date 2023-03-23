NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro police are investigating an apparent domestic-related murder-suicide on Water Oak Court in Antioch.

A News 2 crew arrived at the scene and found the cul-de-sac roped off with crime scene tape.

Metro police said it appears a 42-year-old man shot and killed his 37-year-old wife before fatally shooting himself.

(Source: Metro Nashville Police Department) (Photo: WKRN)

Shortly after News 2 arrived on scene, a family member approached News 2’s Stephanie Langston and said his daughter was a victim in the shooting, calling it a murder-suicide. He also went on to say the victim and her husband had five children.

No other information was released.