NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man accused of breaking into an Antioch residence and pointing a pistol at the homeowner has been taken into custody.

Officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of Cedar Pointe Parkway Sunday night just after 9 p.m. to respond to an armed robbery in progress call at an apartment complex.

Court documents state the victim told officers that he arrived home and began preparing for a shower when his alarm system notified him that someone had opened his front door. The victim told officers he saw Marcus Greer, 35, standing at his doorway and asked if he could use a lighter.

Marcus Greer (Source: MNPD)

An affidavit says the victim gave Greer a lighter and a small bottle of brandy before asking him to leave the residence. That’s when Greer allegedly pulled a semi-automatic pistol from his pocket, pointed it at the victim and demanded the victim give him “everything he has.”

The victim handed Greer his black Gucci wallet before telling him that he had more money inside his vehicle.

Greer followed the victim outside to his vehicle while still holding the pistol. An affidavit says the victim then went inside his vehicle, pulled out his own pistol and pointed it at Greer.

The victim told officers that he asked Greer to leave the premises but fired two shots at the ground when Greer began to advance toward him, which caused him to run away and drop his pistol.

According to court documents, dispatchers advised officers that the suspect related to the call was a light skin black man wearing a white shirt and black shorts. Police then observed Greer, who matched the description, walking toward the entrance of the apartment complex.

According to an affidavit, the pistol, used by Greer was reported stolen in April.

Greer was taken into custody and charged with robbery and theft of a firearm.