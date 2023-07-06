NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An Antioch man was arrested Thursday on child porn charges after 200 pictures were found on his personal devices.

The Metro Nashville Police Department said officers opened an investigation in April regarding the man’s suspected involvement in child pornography.

The MNPD’s Digital Forensics Lab and Special Victims detectives worked together and ultimately arrested 62-year-old Daniel Haug on Cedarview Drive. Haug was arrested after authorities found 200 explicit images on devices in his home, according to investigators.

Haug was charged with two counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and is currently being held on a $20,000 bond.