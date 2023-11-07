NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A home in Antioch was destroyed after it caught fire early Tuesday morning.

Crews were called to the home in the 800 block of Aeolia Drive around 1:30 a.m.

Fire investigators believe the home was vacant at the time of the fire but noted there were vehicles parked in the driveway. No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. No additional information was immediately released.

