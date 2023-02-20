NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — “First I was like, ‘I can’t believe I’m seeing these.’ Then I was angry, then disgust,” Michal Becker said.

On Sunday, an East Nashville woman came across anti-Semitic fliers while running along Preston Drive in East Nashville.

Neighbors in West Meade told News 2 they also spotted the hate propaganda in driveways on Wilsonia Avenue.

“It’s very noticeable. You see this plastic bag with corn kernels,” Michal Becker said.

Michal Becker was on a run when she came across a flier that said, “Every single aspect of the media is Jewish.”

“Then, there is photos of Jewish people with the star of David,” Becker said.

“This happening in a diverse neighborhood like this is just scary,” Emily Benedict, Metro Nashville Councilwoman for District 7 added.

Benedict condemned the fliers Monday. The fliers found over the weekend are nearly identical to the 42 fliers discovered in a Belle Meade neighborhood back in August where two synagogues sit close by.

“This feels like it hit very close to home, especially East Nashville. It’s a community I’m very proud of,” Becker said.

Becker told News 2 she moved to the United States from Israel 15 years ago. She said East Nashville has always been a welcoming and inclusive area, and she’s never experienced something like this.

“It’s scary to me that there are people who believe these beliefs and are living amongst us,” Benedict said.

“I think they try to spread fear, but it’s not going to work. It makes us realize we need to be stronger and know how to prepare, but we are not afraid,” Becker said.

Detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department’s Specialized Investigations Division are now looking into the matter.

At this time, detectives are following up with neighbors and getting ring camera footage and surveillance video.