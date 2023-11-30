NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Three billboards with eye-catching messages about the Israel-Hamas war have been placed in Nashville by the national nonprofit JewBelong.

The group said the billboards stand against antisemitism and in support of a peaceful life for both Israel and Palestine’s people.

JewBelong’s signage is displayed in several major cities in response to the 400% increase in antisemitic hate crimes.

(Courtesy: Kathleen Goulding)

(Courtesy: Kathleen Goulding)

(Courtesy: Kathleen Goulding)

JewBelong’s co-founder, Archie Gottesman, said they see Hamas as the terrorists for both Israelis and Palestinians. He added that antisemitism feeds into Hamas and their goals.

“We can’t be naïve,” said Gottesman. “Domestic antisemitism plays into the hands of Hamas. Their goal is the complete annihilation of Jews and fighting antisemitism everywhere makes that goal harder.”

The billboards in Nashville read: “Let’s be clear. Hamas is your problem too.”

“Nashville is a very important place to have this messaging because the Jewish community, it needs allies,” said Gottesman. “It needs people who are not Jewish to wake up and say, This is crazy that Jews in America are scared to be Jewish like, which is the truth, which is literally the truth for Jews in America. Now, we are scared to be Jewish in just in live our lives. “

The billboards will remain in place through the month of December.