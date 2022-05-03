NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennesseans are divided over the leaked draft opinion showing the Supreme Court is possibly looking to overturn the landmark 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

Those happy to hear the plan were outraged it was leaked, saying it was intentional to stir up the public in an attempt to sway the minds of the Supreme Court.

A handful of volunteers and the founder of Hope Beyond Abortion stood outside Nashville’s only abortion clinic Tuesday, Planned Parenthood’s Nashville Health Center.

The group was trying to convince those seeking an abortion that there are other options, including free adoption, financial assistance and mommy mentors.

“There’s never been a more helpless, a more defenseless, worthy of protection, worthy of someone standing up for them than a child in the womb. That’s a child made in God’s image that deserves a chance at life, and when we say we are pro-life, we mean it. We don’t just partner with a woman up to the point of birth. We tell women we would be offended if we don’t get invited to your child’s graduation. We partner with a woman as long as she will let us partner with her,” Bo Linam founder of hopebeyondabortion.com told News 2.

If the abortion legislation is overturned, abortion rights would become a state issue, but in 2019 Tennessee passed a “trigger law” that would ban abortion should the Supreme Court overturn its Roe decision.

“I pray that the Supreme Court sticks to their guns, that they don’t let this leak sway their vote. I’m happy with what that document says, I’m very happy with what it says, but how it was leaked was done in a very malicious manner. Am I grateful that legislatures want to do something like a trigger law? Absolutely, praise God for those legislatures for wanting to do hard things but they need to do the right thing which is to outright abolish the practice of abortion in the State of Tennessee,” stated Linam.

The founder of the ministry says we can expect a pressure campaign to follow, calling the leak an attempt to sway the minds of those in the Supreme Court.