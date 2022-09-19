NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Metro Police said another 14-year-old is facing charges connected to an alleged school threat.

Investigators said the teenager was arrested Monday at Hillwood High School, accused of creating an Instagram post threatening gunfire at the school.

A separate threat happened last Friday at the same school. Police said another 14-year-old was arrested and charged.

Both have been charged with threatening mass violence at a school and making a false report of an emergency.

This follows a number of other school threats that were made last week at Metro Nashville Public Schools. MNPD said they take school threats very seriously.