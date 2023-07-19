NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A suspected gunman was arrested on Monday after police said his ankle monitor helped link him to an alleged armed robbery in which two people were shot.

Santez Beddingfield, 20, of LaVergne was required to wear an ankle monitor after being arrested for a shooting in late 2022, according to the Metro Nashville Police Department. However, it was not the first time Beddingfield has been accused of a violent crime.

The most recent incident is the third shooting Beddingfield is believed to have been involved in within the last year, police reported.

Santez Beddingfield (Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

Authorities said the two victims went to Foster Street on June 29 to meet with Beddingfield and another man when they were reportedly robbed and shot. One person was injured in the leg and the other was shot in the abdomen.

Beddingfield was arrested and charged with attempted criminal homicide, aggravated robbery and felony weapon possession. As of Wednesday, July 19, authorities said he was still behind bars on a $400,000 bond.

Police anticipate additional charges.