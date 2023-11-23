NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Overdoses, addiction, and recovery are all things that happen throughout the year, but during the holidays many are faced with a make-or-break decision. Many times, it reveals how addiction and heartache take no days off.

For the past few years, thousands have gathered around the table. However, inside the Covington house in Murfreesboro, there is always something that doesn’t feel quite right.

“That one missing, it’s an interruption of everything,” Anglea Covington said, as tears started to gather in her hands.

For Covington, that one missing piece was lost four years ago.

“Tre,” Covington says, as she finds it hard to say his name. “Tre was joy, he brought laughter to everybody whether you knew him or not and the person that killed my baby they stole my joy.”

Upstairs in his bedroom, Covington found her son. She would find out there were two pills in his system, which would later be revealed to be full of fentanyl. Tre thought he was taking common pain pills.

“Opening the door, finding my baby lying there realizing he had left me and was never coming home. Never coming back. Then having to watch the EM’s carry by baby out in a body bag after I did try CPR, but the doctors, they say no matter how hard I tried, it wouldn’t have helped anyway,” Covington said crying.

While the holidays signal a time to grieve for some families like the Covingtons, for others they take it as a time to heal.

“I’ve been in recovery for 34-plus years,” said Dr. Chapman Sledge, the Chief Medical Officer at Cumberland Heights.

Even looking back at past holidays Dr. Sledge can’t help but laugh.

“I remember the first Thanksgiving that I was sober, and my mother had wine glasses on the Thanksgiving table and served everybody fake wine and it’s like Mom you don’t have to do that,” he laughed.

However, with his smile, he says it was an important lesson, on how family can make a difference when you are struggling with an addiction.

“It’s not a time where people in active addiction are anxious to seek treatment and oftentimes it’s a great time to seek treatment, it’s usually when the substance abuse increases and the wheels tend to fall off, people have consequences during the holidays,” Dr. Sledge explained.

At Cumberland Heights, the facility focuses on recovery and healing, and during the holiday season, there are extra stresses often being passed around the table.

“Family gatherings are wonderful but they can also be stressful, and that stress often leads to resumption of substance use, particularly alcohol,” he said. “The holidays are a critical time to maintain that connection with the local recovery community.”

Dr. Sledge is reminding people who are struggling, that it is okay to skip out on holiday events if you believe it may cause a trigger for your addiction.

As for the Covington family, there is no addiction among the family, but still, a lot of pain as they lean on one another during this time.