NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The search for three masked men who stormed into a Crieve Hall home and killed a father has gone cold. The family of 36-year-old Nathan McDade, however, remains hopeful someone will come forward.

“I just remember being really upset he didn’t make it out to Kentucky that night,” Nathan’s sister Molly McDade explained.

It was Jan. 6, 2018, when plans for the two siblings to meet up ended with a phone call Molly will never forget.

“It was my dad. He said you need to get to Vanderbilt; your brother has been shot in the head,” Molly said.

Nathan had been hanging out at a friend’s house on Briarwood Drive. At around 9:30 p.m., Metro police said three masked men entered the home through an unlocked door and immediately began shooting. Four other people were in the house, but Nathan was the only one hit.

Police think robbery was the motive.

“It’s just a bizarre story, a bizarre circumstance. Some days it feels like it’s been forever and some times it feel like his memories are fading from my mind and I get this overwhelming sense that I am losing him, and then other days it seems like it was yesterday and other days it seems like it was an awful nightmare,” Molly explained.

It’s a nightmare the McDade’s have yet to wake up from as they still seek answers into who killed Nathan and why.

“It wasn’t high priority. It was the second murder of 2018 and it got swept under the rug,” Molly explained.

The family is hopeful that now someone will come forward, saying Nathan left behind a 7-year-old son and a list of loved ones that don’t want his memory to fade away, grasping hold of his adventurous spirit and infectious love for others.

“He was like my hero. He was just the glue; he was a very, very special man to a lot of people. He was the most fun loving, energetic, animated, compassionate guy that there ever was, ever. He was always a really, really good big brother,” Molly said.

The suspects are described as men with long dreads. One was wearing a black toboggan style hat and black jacket; another man was wearing a dark grey hoodie; and another man was wearing dark clothing, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Metro Nashville Police Department’s Cold Case Unit at 615-862-7329 or Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463. Callers are eligible for a cash reward of up to $5,000.