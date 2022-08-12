NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Musician Amy Grant has postponed her fall tour dates after she was injured in a biking accident in Nashville last month.

Grant’s management team says the singer needs more time to recover from injuries and a concussion sustained in a bicycling accident on July 27.

All concerts will be rescheduled throughout February through April 2023 and tickets will be honored at the new dates.

Grant’s manager Jennifer Cooke issued the following statement on the tour’s postponement and gave an update on Grant’s condition.

“Amy is getting stronger every day. Just as she did after her heart surgery, we are amazed at how fast she heals. However, although she is doing much better, we have made the difficult decision to postpone her fall tour so she can concentrate on her recovery and rebuild her stamina. She wants to be able to give 100% when she tours and, unfortunately, we do not think that will be the case by the time rehearsals would start for the fall dates. She will resume touring with her Christmas tour with Michael W. Smith and her annual “Christmas At The Ryman” residency with her husband Vince Gill. Amy would like to extend her gratitude for all the many good wishes and prayers offered since the accident. She feels the impact of the collective good will extended her way. Thank you.”