NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – One month after her bicycle accident, contemporary Christian artist Amy Grant says she will be taking the fall off as a gift to herself as she recovers.

Grant was injured when she fell off her bicycle near the Harpeth Hills Golf Course in late July while biking with a friend. She was wearing a helmet at the time.

Grant, the wife of country music star Vince Gill, was transported via ambulance to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where she was treated for cuts and abrasions.

Her management team later revealed the singer suffered a concussion in the accident and announced Grant would be postponing her fall tour dates as she recovered from the incident.

“I want to say thank you to everyone who has written me a note, sent flowers or gifts, or said a prayer on my behalf,” Grant said in a statement over the weekend. “I’m one month into a recovery that has held so many unexpected hidden gifts. On the advice of my doctors and other friends who have been through similar experiences of recovery, I am choosing to give myself the gift of a very simple fall season. I look forward to making music with Michael W. and Vince during the Christmas season. With deep appreciation and joy … xo Amy.”