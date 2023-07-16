NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Using the bathroom is a mundane part of everyday life; but some businesses have gone the extra mile to make the restroom experience a more memorable one.

Across the United States, there are a number of bathrooms that almost serve as hidden gems, with eclectic, elegant and sometimes downright quirky designs interesting enough to attract people to the room most want to avoid. However, only one can be “the best.”

Each year since 2001, one restroom has been chosen as the winner of Cintas’ America’s Best Restroom award. After collecting two-months’ worth of nominations, this year’s contest is down to 10 finalists, including one located in downtown Nashville.

The Hermitage Hotel

Found within the Hermitage Hotel, the not-so-secret 1930s-era Art Deco men’s room has for years been one of Nashville’s most photographed spots and has even taken the title of America’s Best Bathroom in years past.

However, the newly remolded counterpart to the men’s bathroom is vying to earn the hotel and its signature restaurant that spot once again.

The new ladies’ room at Drusie & Darr in the Hermitage Hotel is decorated with striped walls and floors of variegated pink marble, arched doorways, rose gold-framed mirrors, pink fixtures and glamorous lighting.

The ladies’ room at the Hermitage Hotel. (Courtesy: Alyssa Rosenheck)

The ladies’ room at the Hermitage Hotel. (Courtesy: Alyssa Rosenheck)

The ladies’ room at the Hermitage Hotel. (Courtesy: Alyssa Rosenheck)

The restroom is up against other unique spots as far as San Fransisco, California and Baltimore, Maryland, with some boasting chandeliers, imported Italian marble, and even wall-to-wall framed images of noble rabbits.

However, Nashville has a track record of memorable and innovative restrooms. In 2019, America chose the restrooms at the Nashville Zoo as its favorite.

The women’s restroom at the Nashville Zoo’s Expedition Peru: Trek of the Andean Bear exhibit features a floor-to-ceiling glass window through which guests can see a family of critically endangered cotton-top tamarins.

But that’s not the only bathroom at the Nashville Zoo that has left an impression on guests. The Entry Village men’s restroom also features a floor-to-ceiling glass window with a view of the Boelen’s python snake exhibit.

In a news release, Rick Schwartz, President and CEO of the Nashville Zoo, explained that the Zoo saw its restrooms as an “opportunity to educate visitors” and “create dialogue and conversation,” and he said, “it worked better than expected.”

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

Nominees for the contest are judged based on five criteria: cleanliness, visual appeal, innovation, functionality and unique design elements. The business that receives the most votes wins a Cintas UltraClean cleaning service, $2,500 in facility services and bathroom bragging rights.

To see a full list of this year’s contenders and vote for your favorite, click here. The public can cast multiple votes for the finalists through Aug. 11.