NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The American Flag Football League will be holding tryouts for the inaugural 2024 AFFL pro league, the organization has announced. Those looking to join one of the league’s inaugural city teams can do so from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 5, and 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6.

Nashville is one of the first cities in America to receive a pro league, along with Boston, Dallas and Las Vegas.

People 18 and older will have the opportunity to try out for a pro league roster spot at the two-day event. Athletes from all backgrounds are welcome as players will be selected based on a combination of demonstrated athletic skill, previous experience and tryout performance. Tryouts will last for most of the day and will include measurements, drills and scrimmaging, according to AFFL.

Tryouts will take place at Oakland High School in Murfreesboro (2225 Patriot Dr., Murfreesboro, TN 37130).

The American Flag Football League was founded in 2016 to grow the game the game of flag football and has established both men’s and women’s amateur and youth leagues across the country.

The current head coach is Chris Hughes.