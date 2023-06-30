ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — After being held at gunpoint, beaten. and robbed in Antioch, a woman said she is grateful to be alive. While she is no doubt a victim, Karyn told News 2 she wants to be known as a survivor as she bravely shared her story.

“I may have been beaten, but I’m not down,” Karyn stated.

During the early morning hours of June 18, near Bell Road and Hickory Hollow Parkway, Karyn said she had just left a gas station and had a feeling she was being followed. She reportedly took a number of wrong turns to try to lose the SUV behind her, but she eventually found herself blocked in with two guns pointed at her head.

“It happened fast but in slow motion, if that makes sense, but the two guns were pointing at me. I remembered them hitting me with the gun several times, like on this side, and then the knot here is probably from the barrel of the gun being in my face,” she said as she pointed to her face, showing the black eye and welts left behind.

The attackers allegedly took off in Karyn’s car, leaving her on the side of the road.

“They left me on the side of the road with nothing,” she recalled. “They took the cash in my purse, my phone, and everything’s in my car.”

In that moment, unsure where to turn, Karyn knelt down and began praying.

“I just stood there like it was surreal, and I just bent down crying, and I heard two gunshots when they drove off… I was just praying, ‘God, no,'” she explained.

A driver eventually stopped and called 911, so officers quickly responded to the scene.

Meanwhile, Karyn has been left with a new outlook on life, realizing just how fortunate she is to be alive.

“You know when you have two guns to your head, in that moment, ‘Oh, God, am I going to die? Am I going to die?'” she said with tears in her eyes. “I felt defenseless. You know, I wish I would have had a mace. I wish this, I wish that. I didn’t know what to do to fight back or defend myself. I was at their mercy, I could have died.”

Even though Karyn was left battered, bruised, and emotionally defeated, she is determined to be a fighter and a survivor.

“I don’t want to be a victim. I want to take this and find strength. I will find my strength. I will get that back,” she told News 2. “It may take a hot minute, but I want to be an advocate for other women. Don’t let them keep you down. They’re not going to keep me down.”

Members of the Metro Nashville Police Department recovered two shell casings near the scene of the crime. In addition, Karyn was able to ping her cell phone to a nearby apartment complex, where authorities have since recovered her car and purse.