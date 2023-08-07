ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WKRN) — A man is facing a felony charge after police said he entered a gas station’s store and filled a trash can up with stolen merchandise.

Metro police said the incident happened in July just before 2 a.m. at the Mapco located at 1101 Bell Road in Antioch.

| READ MORE | Latest headlines from Nashville and Davidson County

An arrest report states an employee unlocked and opened the store’s door for 31-year-old Renas Nusredin Kestay.

Once inside, Kestay allegedly grabbed a small trash can next to the door and walked behind the counter.

Authorities said the employee told officers that’s when Kestay began filling up the trash can with cigarettes and scratch-off lottery tickets. According to an arrest report, at least $1,195 worth of merchandise was in the trash can.

Kestay then left the store without paying for any of them items, an employee said. At the scene, officers reviewed security footage and identified Kestay as a potential suspect.

An officer reportedly referenced back to bodycam footage from previous incidents involving Kestay to determine a positive identity.

Kestay was booked into Metro Jail on August 6 and charged with felony theft of merchandise. His bond was set at $2,000.